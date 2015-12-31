ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A four-year-old doe has been stolen from the Urals residence of Father Frost. This is already the second time Russia's very own Santa has seen one of his four-legged helpers pinched, LifeNews reported.

"I set Luna loose to take a walk around the house only to find out shortly afterwards that she was gone. Someone told me they had seen a doe in the forest, but when I arrived she was no longer there," the residence's manager Natalya Skorokhodova said.

It later transpired that Luna had been taken away by workers of a nearby reindeer farm after she had allegedly got caught up in the bushes.

Skorokhodova alerted the police but the "hijackers" refused to give Luna back saying there was no proof that the animal really belonged to Father Frost.

Natalya Skorokhodova then said that Luna had a white moon-shaped patch on her forehead. Still, a formal identification required the presence of a local veterinarian who, unfortunately happened to be out for the holiday season.

When asked whether Father Frost knew about the missing doe, Skorokhodova said they hadn't told him because they did not want him to feel bad about it.

The chances of bringing Luna back look pretty slim now that she is said to be used by her new "masters" to carry children around and could be sold on after the holidays.

Meanwhile, security at the residence has been tightened to prevent further mishaps.

Last month another reindeer, a male one, was stolen from Father Frost's residence. The eight-year-old animal, named Bugor, was the leader of the pack in Russian Santa's sleigh.

Natalya Skorokhodova suspected the very same people who took away Luna.

Earlier this month France's Père Noël had his sleigh and the reindeer stolen from the central square of the northern town of Longjumeau...

