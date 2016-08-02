Grodno hosting Russian language summer school

GRODNO. KAZINFORM - Listeners from 12 countries are attending the Russian language summer school at Yanka Kupala State University of Grodno, BelTA learnt from dean of the Pre-University Training Department Yuri Romanovsky.

Classes started on 2 August. Listeners from Japan, Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, Canada, China, Iraq, France and other states will spend three weeks studying Russian and getting familiar with the Belarusian culture.

"The course attendees will be divided into five groups. Classes, led by highly-qualified tutors, will be held in the first half of the day. The second half of the day will be used for various events: museum visits, sightseeing, participation in master-classes in traditional Belarusian arts and crafts and many more," Yuri Romanovsky said.



Last year attending the summer school were 26 people from nine countries. This time the number of listeners has made up 30, with 20 of them being students and postgraduates and another 10 - public sector workers and entrepreneurs who are eager to hone their Russian language skills. The youngest attendee is 20 years old, the oldest one is 59. One of the 2015 summer school participants from Poland expressed an intention to work with this year's listeners as a volunteer.



The Russian language summer school has been organized at the university for the second year in a row. The initiator is the Office of Russian as a Foreign Language and Linguistic Disciplines of the Pre-University Training Department, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.