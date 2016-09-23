Grodno Oblast, Czechia may cooperate in mechanical engineering, glass industry

GRODNO. KAZINFORM - Grodno Oblast and Czechia may cooperate in mechanical engineering and glass industry, BelTA learned from Chairman of the Czech-Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Denis Karpovich during the universal expo Euroregion Neman 2016 in Grodno on 23 September.

Denis Karpovich noted: "Preliminary work has already been done. Prior to the expo we visited a number of enterprises in Grodno Oblast, including Radiovolna, the Neman glass factory, and Lidagroprommash. We were pleasantly surprised by the manufacturing standards. This is why certain steps have been sketched out to bring closer Czech and Belarusian private sectors." He explained that the potential of Grodno Oblast manufacturers for implementing joint projects together with Czech partners is great. It is also important that the region is located right next to the European Union border. The factor simplifies logistics.



Denis Karpovich said: "Cooperation in mechanical engineering and the production of automobile components looks interesting and promising. Glass industry is well-developed both in Czechia and Belarus. This is why contact points are possible in this sphere as well." In his words, products designed for agriculture may sell well on the Czech market.



The sides intend to start discussing concrete projects soon, noted Ambassador of Belarus to Czechia Valery Voronetsky. In his words, a delegation of representatives of Czech business circles will visit Grodno Oblast in early October for this purpose.



The 18th national expo Euroregion Neman 2016 is scheduled to take place in Grodno on 23-24 September. Over 160 organizations from Grodno Oblast, bordering regions of Poland and Lithuania, representatives of Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast are taking part in the event.



The international investment forum Grodno Oblast at the Crossing of Borders is scheduled to take place alongside the expo. Presentations of investment sites and projects of Grodno and the oblast, the free economic zone Grodnoinvest, the tourism and recreation park Augustow Canal are arranged as part of the forum. A business matchmaking session will take place as well. The forum gathered representatives of business circles and diplomatic missions from Russia, Ukraine, Czechia, Poland, Lithuania, China, Vietnam, Azerbaijan, and other countries, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.