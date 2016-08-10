Grodno to host Euroregion Neman trading show 23-24 September

GRODNO. KAZINFORM - The 18th national universal exhibition fair Euroregion Neman 2016 will take place in Grodno on 23-24 September, BelTA learnt from the economy committee of the Grodno Oblast Executive Committee.

Registration for the exhibition has been announced at the official website of the project. Producers of various goods as well as companies providing services are invited to take part in the trading show. The 1,600-square-meter area will feature new types of goods and services in the region and the sales of a wide variety of consumer goods. The event will also feature the signing of agreements with wholesale customers from Belarus and the Euroregion Neman member states. Last year partaking in the exhibition were nearly 150 Belarusian companies and organizations.

"The exhibition has been held for more than two decades and has already proved popular. It is the most popular project featuring Belarus in the cross-border union Euroregion Neman that initially comprised Belarus' Grodno Oblast, Poland's Suwalki, Lithuania's Alytus and Marijampole, and later other regions of Poland, Lithuania and Russia. The project is aimed at intensification of cooperation between Grodno Oblast and the border territories of Lithuania, Poland, and the Russian Federation. The major goal of the exhibition is to expand trade and economic ties between neighboring states and seek variants for the most successful and mutually beneficial cooperation," the oblast executive committee stressed.



The program will also include the international investment forum Grodno Oblast at the Cross of Borders, a fair of tourism services and other events, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.