Gross inflow of FDI in Kazakhstan increases by 25.8% - minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the first half of 2016 gross inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Kazakhstan increased by 25,8% and made $9,3 billion, Minster for Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek said on Monday.

Minister Kassymbek revealed at the session of the Government that 60% of FDI in Kazakhstan fall at mining industry and geological exploration, 15% - at processing industry, 9% - at trade and 5% - at construction (12% - at other spheres).



"Volume of foreign investment in processing industry remained at last year's level. However, investment into metallurgical industry grew by 26,5%," Kassymbek noted.



According to the minister, inflow of investment into primary fields of processing industry increased as well. For instance, FDI into domestic chemical industry grew 8,4 times and FDI into pharmaceutical industry - 4,2 times.



Historically, Kazakhstan's mining industry attracts the bulk of foreign investment - 60% on average. It should be noted that since the launch of the Industrialization program share of FDI into processing sector increased 1,5fold (from 9% to 15%)," Minister Kassymbek said in conclusion.