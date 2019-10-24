Ground blizzard and freezing drizzle to grip Kazakhstan’s north and east

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is expected to face today, October 24, weather without precipitations, while ground blizzard and freezing drizzle are to grip the country's north and east, Kazhydromet reports.

Rain is forecast to fall across the west, north-west, and north. Wind and fog are predicted locally countrywide, it says in a statement.

Patches of fog, black ice, ground blizzard and high wind are forecast today to hit North Kazakhstan.

Storing wind and fog are to grip also Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions.

Low drifting snow is expected to roll through East Kazakhstan.

Strong wind is to batter Kostanay region.

Patches of fog are predicted to coat Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions.