EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:58, 17 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Ground blizzard and snowstorm to batter Kostanay region

    None
    None
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather alert for Kostanay region, Kazinform reports.

    The region is set to brace today for ground blizzard. Fog is expected in the north and east of the region. High wind is predicted to sweep through the region gusting 15-20 m/s.

    The regional emergency situations department urges all to be careful and follow weather updates.

    The department also recommends to avoid nonessential travels since weather deteriorates.


    Tags:
    Kostanay region Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!