Ground blizzard and snowstorm to batter Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather alert for Kostanay region, Kazinform reports.

The region is set to brace today for ground blizzard. Fog is expected in the north and east of the region. High wind is predicted to sweep through the region gusting 15-20 m/s.

The regional emergency situations department urges all to be careful and follow weather updates.

The department also recommends to avoid nonessential travels since weather deteriorates.