Ground blizzard to hit N Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Precipitation will persist in some areas of eastern, northern and central Kazakhstan on Friday, October 6. Fog, black ice, and gusty wind are forecast for some parts of the country. Ground blizzard is likely to hit northern Kazakhstan, according to Kazhydromet.

Chances of ground blizzard will be high in Akmola region.



Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will hit North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.



Fog will blanket Kostanay, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Akmola regions late at night and early in the morning.



Black ice will cover roads in North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Akmola regions.