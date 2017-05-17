Ground frost and rains forecast in Kazakhstan May 18-20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ground frost will persist in northern regions of the country on May 18-20, while rains will strike southern parts on these days.

According to Kazhydromet, a cold anti-cyclone has moved to the northern regions of Kazakhstan and caused nighttime air temperature drop and freeze. The anti-cyclone will keep impacting these regions in the two days coming.

Southern, southeastern and eastern regions of the country will be influenced by cold Arctic fronts. Rains will hit these regions in the nearest time.

Heavy rain and hail are possible in southern and southeastern parts.

Intermittent rains, thunderstorm and rise in temperature (to +22+30 ºС) are forecast in western regions in the nearest three days.