Ground frost forecast across some regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ground frost is expected in some regions of Kazakhstan with air temperature falling to 5 degrees Celsius, Kazhydromet reports.

On Friday night the ground frost will grip Akmola region. High wind gusting 15-20 m/s will batter the region over the next two days.

Frost will also cover the ground in Aktobe on September 27 with fog predicted in the morning and night.

Atyrau region will also face ground frost with mercury reading 2 degrees Celsius in the night.