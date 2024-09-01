Ground frost to grip north of Kazakhstan Sept 1

Due to fronts, the greater part of Kazakhstan is to brace for unstable weather conditions, bringing rains with thunderstorms, heavy rains in the east, as well as hail and squall, on September 1, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Due to an anticyclone spur, the west and southeast of the country is to enjoy the weather with no precipitation. High wind is to batter the country. Fog is to coat the northwest in the nighttime and morning.

-2C ground frost is predicted in the north of Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

High fire danger is to persist in Abai, Ulytau, west of West Kazakhstan, center, east of Atyrau, northeast, center of Mangistau, northwest, center of Kyzylorda, south, west, center of Aktobe, west, north, center of Almaty, west of East Kazakhstan, west, east of Karaganda, south of Kostanay, north of Zhetysu regions.

Extreme fire danger will be in place in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, south of Ulytau, west, northwest, south, center of Abai regions.