EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:13, 30 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Ground frosts and black ice to batter 8 regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On October 1 North Kazakhstan will face high wind gusting 15-20 m/s, locally 23 m/s, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog will blanket Karaganda region in the nighttime and morning.

    Ground frosts will form in Kyzylorda region in the night with mercury reading 3 degrees Celsius.

    Fog and black ice will grip Akmola region on October 1.

    Mangistau region will brace for ground frosts on October 1-3. Air temperature will drop to 3 degrees Celsius.

    High wind of 17-22 m/s will sweep through Almaty region.

    Ground frosts will also form in Shymkent on October 2-4, on October 2-3 in Turkestan.

    Windchill is expected in Atyrau region on October 1-3.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!