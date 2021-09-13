EN
    13:16, 13 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Ground frosts and rain to batter Kazakhstan’s north

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On September 14-16 the country’s north will brace for cold wave and rains, Kazhydromet reports. The rest of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitations.

    Mercury will drop from 20-28 degrees Celsius to 15-20 in the country’s west, northwest. On September 14 the northern part of Kazakhstan will brace for ground forests in the nighttime. Air temperature will fall to 2 degrees Celsius and raise to 15-25 degrees during the day.

    The central and eastern regions will face warm weather of 20-28 degrees Celsius, while air temperature will rise up to 23-30 degrees during the day in the south and southeast.


