Ground frosts expected in 2 regions of Kazakhstan

A storm alert was issued for 15 regions of Kazakhstan on June 3, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

High wind gusting 15-20 m/s is forecast for Akmola region with ground frosts predicted at night.

Thunderstorms are set to batter Abai region accompanied by high wind of 23 m/s.

Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions and mountainous districts of Zhambyl and Zhetysu s are expected to brace for thunderstorms, high wind and high fire threat today.

Heavy downpours are to grip East Kazakhstan.

High wind is forecast to sweep through Karaganda region. ground frosts are expected to form at night. The fire threat remains high in the south of the region.

High wind is to roll through Kostanay region. The fire threat remains high in the south of the region.

The fire threat remains high in Mangistau, Kyzylorda regions and Shymkent today.