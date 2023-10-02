Ground frosts expected in Akmola region

On October 2 the greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face rains, mixed snow and rain, fog, high wind and hail, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

The country’s south, southeast, and east are the only to enjoy the weather without precipitation.

Frosts with mercury reading 1-2 degrees Celsius are predicted for Akmola, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Abai regions at night, while extreme fire threat remains in effect in Turkistan, south of Kyzylorda region. A high fire threat is in place in Zhambyl, Karaganda, Ulytau, and Mangistau regions.