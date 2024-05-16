EN
    07:35, 16 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Ground frosts expected in Kazakhstan

    Ground frosts
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    The southern cyclone sets the tone in the greater part of Kazakhstan on May 16 bringing thundershowers, heavy downpours, hail and squalls to the country’s southeast, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    The north of Kazakhstan is forecast to face today weather without precipitations. High wind and fog are expected locally.

    High wind speeding 30 m/s and more is forecast to sweep through the Alakol Lakes.

    Ground frosts are expected to form at night in Pavlodar, Kostanay, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    The fire threat remains high in Karaganda, Ulytau, Abai, Aktobe, Kostanay, Atyrau, east Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Zhetysu regions locally.

    The extreme fire threat remains in Turkistan, Urdzhar district of Abai regions locally.

    Weather in Kazakhstan
