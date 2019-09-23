Ground frosts forecast in Kazakhstan Sept 23

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather rules in most parts of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Wind intensification is expected to reach 15-20 m/s with gusts to 23-28 m/s in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions. Thunderstorm and hail is possible in North Kazakhstan region.

Wind will strengthen in Kostanay, Akmola regions reaching 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23-28 m/s. Thunderstorm, hail and fog are expected to hit Kostanay region.

Thunderstorm and hail is forecast for some areas of Atyrau region. Rude wind will blow with the strength of 17-22 m/s gusting to 23-28 m/s.

In Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions wind is expected to increase at night reaching 15-23 m/s. Thunderstorm is predicted for East Kazakhstan region. Aktobe region will be hit by a dust storm.

In Karaganda region, wind intensification is expected to be 15-20, in some places 23-28 m/s. thunderstorm is possible during night hours.

Thunderstorm, squall, hail is forecast for Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions. Wind will blow with the strength of 15-20 m/s.

Heavy wind causing a dust storm is expected to hit Turkestan region. Thunderstorm is expected during night and morning hours in Turkestan and Almaty regions.

Ground frosts will occur in Akmola, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions. Air temperature will drop to 1-3°C.

Extreme fire hazard remains in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions.