Ground frosts to form in 6 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather sets the tone today, September 7 throughout Kazakhstan bringing rains and thunderstorms, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

The central part of Kazakhstan is the only to face weather without precipitations. High wind, hail, and fog are in store for the country locally.

Extreme fire threat remains in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Aktobe, and West Kazakhstan regions.

High fire threat remains in West Kazakhstan’s south, Karaganda, and Mangistau regions.

Ground frosts are set to form on surfaces and trees in Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, and Abai regions with mercury reading 1-3 degrees Celsius.