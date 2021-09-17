Ground frosts to grip 5 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Frosts are forecast for some regions of Kazakhstan for September 18, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Met Office, ground frosts with temperature dipping as low as 3 degrees Celsius are predicted for the west of Akmola region at night. The region’s northwest is to expect westerly, southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps in the morning and afternoon.

2 degrees Celsius ground frosts are to grip the north of West Kazakhstan region. High fire hazard is to persist in the south of the region.

The northwestern part of Karaganda region is to see ground frosts sending the mercury to 3 degrees Celsius. The south of the region is to expect high fire hazard.

3 degrees Celsius ground frosts are forecast for Kostanay region in the north and east. Fog is to coat the region’s northern and eastern parts. Westerly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the north and east at daytime.

The southeast of North Kazakhstan region is to brace for ground frosts with temperature falling to 2 degrees Celsius. Westerly wind reaching up to 15-20mps in the east of the region is expected.