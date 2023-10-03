Ground frosts to grip Kazakhstan Tue

On October 3 the country’s northern and southern regions are set to face weather precipitations. Rains, thunderstorms, mixed snow and rain are expected in the southeastern, eastern, central and western regions. Fog and high win are in store locally, Kazhydromet reports.

Ground frosts are expected tonight in Akmola, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions. Air temperature is forecast to drop to 1-3 degrees Celsius.

The extreme fire threat remains in effect in Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions. The high fire threat is in place in Zhambyl, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions.