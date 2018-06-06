Grounds prepared for Iran-Kazakhstan coop: Minister

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran labor minister emphasized that the numerous commonalities between the country and Kazakhstan can be used as a solid ground for enhancing bilateral cooperation, IRNA reports.

Iranian Minister for Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Ali Rabiei in a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Madina Abylkassymova said, 'Iran and Kazakhstan in the past have signed a memorandum of understanding on safety and health in work, and they can boost such cooperation far more.'

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 107th session of the International Labor Conference in Geneva.

Rabiei also said that Iran can cooperate with Kazakhstan on exporting skilled workforce, technical education, labor market equilibrium and poverty reduction.

Noting the importance of Kazakhstan to Iran, the minister said, 'Given the common social, cultural and ideological grounds, the two countries can expand their mutual cooperation.'

The Kazakh minister, on her part, called on Iran to share its experiences on organizing the labor force.