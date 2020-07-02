Growing authority of Kazakhstan associated with the name of Nursultan Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The growing authority of Kazakhstan in the international arena is associated with the name of Nursultan Nazarbayev,» SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov said addressing the international conference Nursultan Nazarbayev. Responsible leadership: succession and evolution.

He said that the years of Kazakhstan’s development, significant constitutional and political reforms, growth of socioeconomic achievements and success of the country are associated with the name of Nursultan Nazarbayev. Novelty of approaches and timely decisions let Kazakhstan join successful, stable and influential countries with consistent politics and clear foreign policy priorities. The growing authority of Kazakhstan in the international arena is also associated with the name of Nursultan Nazarbayev. He is the initiator of large-scale ground-breaking ideas which attracted attention of the international community.