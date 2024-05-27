Growing relations between CA countries meet demands of time – Kazakh FM Nurtleu

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have defined new areas of cooperation, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu said following the talks with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Talks were just held with my distinguished colleague in narrow and expanded formats in a spirit of traditional friendship, mutual support and trust. New areas of our cooperation were defined as well as fundamental tasks were reviewed. Growing relations between the Central Asian countries meet the demands of the time, said Nurtleu.

In this context, the head of the Kazakh foreign ministry noted the special role of the two countries’ partnership within the Consultative Councils of the Heads of the Central Asian States.

Jointly, the preparatory works for the 6th Summit of the Consultative Council to be held in August this year in Astana were discussed. In particular, we believe it is important to sign the Strategy for the development of regional cooperation ‘Central Asia 2040’. Moreover, we expect all sides will sign the Treaty on friendship, good-neighborliness and cooperation in Central Asia in this century, said Nurtleu.

Photo: Viktor Fedyunin

It was noted that the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan partnership successfully develops within multilateral structures, with the countries sharing similar positions on many global issues.