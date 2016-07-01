Growth of people's income must a priority in implementation of all programs - N. Nazarbayev (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The growth of people's income must be a priority in implementation of all state programs, the President of Kazakhstan said at the sitting on the results of the industrialization program in the first half of 2016.

"The growth of the income of people must the main priority of all our programs. Expensive imported products must be replaced with our Kazakhstani products. It regards all the spheres from pharmaceutics to food products. People should have an opportunity to choose without losing the quality but saving money," N. Nazarbayev noted.

The President also noted that the National Bank and the Government had to monitor the level of the inflation rate because the people's income depended on it heavily as well.



