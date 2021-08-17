Growth rate of coronavirus cases rises to 1% in Almaty rgn

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Coronavirus cases have grown from 0.9% to 1.0% over the past two weeks in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region has so far registered 37,586 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection, including 25,741 symptomatic ones. The COVID-19 incidence rate stands at 1,758.5 per 100 thousand people.

Coronavirus cases have grown from 0.9% to 1.0% over the past two weeks. The most weekly increase of 1.1% has been reported in Alakol, Balkhash, Yeskeldinsk, Karatal, Kerbulak, Sarkansk, Kegensk districts as well as Tekeli city.

The region has posted 383 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, growing by 1.0% over the previous day. Of the daily infections, 333 are with symptoms and 50 without symptoms. 43 daily infections have been reported in children under 14, 23 in schoolchildren, and two in students.

97 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karatal district, 79 in Taldykorgan city, 75 in Sarkansk district, 44 in Talgarsk district, 39 in Zhambyl district, 38 in Ili district, 36 in Karasay district, 30 in Tekeli city, 19 in Alakol district, 19 Yenbekshikazakh district, 16 in Panfilov district, 11 in Kapshagay city, 10 in Uighur district, nine in Balkhash district, nine in Yeskeldinsk district, seven in Kerbulak district, three in Aksu district, and two in Raiymbek district.