TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:25, 18 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Guardians of the Galaxy star to give exclusive interview to Silk Way TV Channel

    Michael Rooker
    

    An exclusive interview with celebrated actor and start of Guardians of the Galaxy Michael Rooker is set to air on Silk Way TV Channel this evening, Kazinform reports.

    The exclusive interview with the actor who played the beloved character of Yondu Udonta in the Marvel Studios film is scheduled to air at 19:10 pm with rerun at 22:10 pm Astana time.

    Michael Rooker was a special guest of the Astana Comin Con 2023 in the Kazakh capital this past weekend.

     

    

    

    
    
    
