Guardini of Astana Pro Team won 1st stage of Abu Dhabi Tour

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Italian cyclist representing Astana Pro Team of Kazakhstan Andrea Guardini won the first stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour, Vesti.kz reports.

Guardini left behind Tom Boonen of Etixx-Quick Step, who finished second and Italian Daniele Bennati of Tinkoff-Saxo, who recorded the third best time at the 159 km distance.

As earlier reported, this multi-stage tour is held first time and is scheduled to finish on October 11. The tour has four stages. The total length of the tour is 555 kilometers. The main stages will be held during the weekend.

Andrea Guardini, Vincenzo Nibali, Fabio Aru, Diego Rosa, Alexey Lutsenko and Ruslan Tleubayev represent Kazakhstan at the tour.