    19:53, 09 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Guatemala's Fuego volcano fires up with strong explosion, avalanches

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Guatemala's Fuego volcano, which erupted on Jun. 3 causing the death of at least 165 people, recorded a strong explosion accompanied by avalanches around the crater on Wednesday, the National Institute for Seismology, Vulcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology said in a special bulletin, EFE reports.

    The explosion took place around 9.20 pm and was the first strong volcanic activity in the last six weeks, it said.

