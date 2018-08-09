Guatemala's Fuego volcano fires up with strong explosion, avalanches

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Guatemala's Fuego volcano, which erupted on Jun. 3 causing the death of at least 165 people, recorded a strong explosion accompanied by avalanches around the crater on Wednesday, the National Institute for Seismology, Vulcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology said in a special bulletin, EFE reports.

The explosion took place around 9.20 pm and was the first strong volcanic activity in the last six weeks, it said.