Guest eco houses based on Italian standards to appear in Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Guest houses: Green Family Village" project will be implemented in Akmola region, this has been announced at today's briefing in Central Communications Service by chairman of the board of the international women's organization "Expo & Women" Gauhar Zhenisbek.

According to her words, a corresponding agreement was reached with Italian businessmen as part of women's business forum which was held on the sidelines of Milan Expo 2015. "Guest houses: Green Family Village" is the development of standards of eco-houses with the study of the Italian experience with the creation of demo-areas in Arnasai village, Akmola region. To do this in the near future the organization will invite specialists from Italy. This project will contribute to the overall development of agro-tourism in Kazakhstan," she said. According to Chairman of the Presidium of "Expo & Women" Saltanat Rakhimbekova the project will be implemented in relation to the existing guest houses located in the region. "Expo & Women" together with the National Commission for Women Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy under the President of Kazakhstan aims to support Expo exhibition in Kazakhstan.