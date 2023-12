ALMATY. KAZINFORM - About 25 people were evacuated from a blaze in "Aya" Hotel in Almaty.

The fire gutted the roof of the hotel located on Gaidar Street. According to the press-secretary of the city Emergnecy Dept Sandugash Baymuhambetova, the fire area was about 400 square meters. Mrs. Baymuhambetova reported the cause is unknown.