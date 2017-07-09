Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's The Creative Act: Performance, Process, Presence exhibition reaches final weeks

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The second major exhibition of artworks from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi permanent collection will come to a close on Saturday 29th July, 2017.

Organised by Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority, TCA Abu Dhabi, The Creative Act: Performance, Process, Presence, which features artworks of more than 25 artists from different nationalities and generations, is currently running at Manarat Al Saadiyat on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.



The three distinct yet interconnected themes of the exhibition provide a unifying framework, with many artists exploring more than one theme in the works on view. The exhibition's public programmes and workshops are aimed at a broad spectrum of ages beginning at three and above, as well as workshops and events aimed specifically at educators and parents, WAM reports.



Commenting on the exhibition, Maisa Al Qassimi, Programmes Manager for Guggenheim Abu Dhabi at TCA Abu Dhabi said, "We have been delighted to welcome visitors to The Creative Act since its opening in March and to witness the reaction to the exhibition from a wide range of audiences. Through this exhibition and the supporting educational and public programme, we have been able to give audiences a glimpse into the development of the museum's collection. With a few more weeks to go until the exhibition comes to a close, we encourage everyone to visit and explore the themes of performance, process and presence for themselves."