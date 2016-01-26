Guides of Astana can become members of «Recommended by EXPO-2017» Program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A sitting of the working group on inclusion of guides into the program of partnership of Astana "Recommended by EXPO-2017" took place in Astana.

The main purpose of the program on giving the status of a partner to Astana guides is increasing of the quality of rendered services in terms of providing information. The implementation of the program will allow foreign guests of the capital city of Kazakhstan to receive all the necessary information about Astana and Kazakhstan from the guides meeting all the international standards, Astana.kz informs.

"The status of partnership guarantees that a guide provides maximum high-quality information. We will compile a unified register of guides meeting the requirements within the framework of the program. They all will be providing true and reliable information, speak foreign languages and have other required skills," representative of "Astana Convention Bureau" Ainur Zhanabilova told.

Upon completion of the discussion the participants of the working group, organizers of "Recommended by EXPO-2017" Program, representatives of tourist sphere, education and cultural organizations of the capital city of Kazakhstan developed the requirements for evaluation of guides. These requirements will be considered by the commission of the Recommended by EXPO-2017 Program.



