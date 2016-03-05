Guides of Astana prepare for EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There is not that much time left before the EXPO-2017 kicks off in Astana. The work on improving the quality of service in Astana is underway. Along with preparation of hotels, restaurants special attention is paid to improvement of the qualification of professional guides, because it's them who will be the people representing and telling foreign guests about the culture of Kazakhstan.

Representative of "Astana Convention Bureau" LLP Ainur Zhanabilova told that the work on inclusion of guides into the partnership program called Astana Recommended by EXPO-2017 was underway. Besides, hostels and transport companies will be included into the list of recommendations by EXPO-2017 soon.

"Now we are developing the requirements for guides. The priority is they have to be professionals knowing the history of the city, sightseeing attractions. They also have to speak English and the other foreign languages. We also emphasize the importance of the Chinese language knowledge as long as we expect many guests from China. Moreover, guides need to be artistic and eloquent so it would be interesting to listen to them. In general guides are the face of our city. The image of the capital city of Kazakhstan will depend on them," Ainur Zhanbilova told.

The selection of the candidates will be harsh, therefore the guides of Astana are actively taking development courses, Astana.gov.kz informs.