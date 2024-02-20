Gulbara Sultanova named chair of Committee for Civil Society Affairs

By order of the culture and information minister, Gulbara Sultanova has been appointed to the post of the chairwoman of the Committee for Civil Society Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh government.

Born in 1967 in Kostanay region, Sultanova is a graduate of the Kostanay pedagogical Institute named after the 50th anniversary of the USSR, Kostanay Social and Technological University.

Prior to her new appointment, she took the post of the deputy chair of the Committee for Civil Society Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan