    21:01, 14 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Gulmira Dairabayeva named Finance Ministry’s spokesperson

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Gulmira Dairabayeva has been appointed as the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance and the Head of the PR Department of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    She is a graduate of Kazakhstani, French and American universities and a recipient of the Bolashak scholarship.

    Gulmira Dairabayeva is a well-known Kazakhstani TV host, journalist, media manager and Honored Worker of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Throughout her career he worked for Qazaqstan Republican Television and Radio Corporation, Khabar, NTK, and ORT Kazakhstan TV channels. She did an international internship at FRANCE-3 TV channel under the aegis of CIFAP. She also was the host of the Syrga Kazakh-French TV show.

    Fluent in Kazakh, Russian, English, French and sign language.


