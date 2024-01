ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Gulzhan Issanova hauled judo bronze for Kazakhstan at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Issanova stunned Minkhtuya Battulga of Mongolia in the Women's +78kg bout.



So far, Kazakhstani judokas have collected four medals at the Asian Games, including one gold medal hauled by Didar Khamza.