Guminsky: Kazakhstan has always been one of Belarus' leading partners

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has always been one of Belarus' leading partners, First Deputy Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Viktor Guminsky told BelTA as the two countries celebrate 25 years of diplomatic relations in 2017.

"The established relations of allied and strategic partnership between Belarus and Kazakhstan are lying on good traditions of friendship between the two nations, common interests, mutual interest in expanding mutually beneficial ties," Viktor Guminsky said.



In his words, despite the constantly changing external environment, Kazakhstan has always been and remains one of Belarus' leading trade and economic partners. The two states have been actively working to develop the political dialogue, strengthen cooperation in the social and economic sphere, humanitarian and sci-tech areas, expand cooperation in the international and regional affairs. Similar positions of the two states on different international platforms, including the UN and the OSCE help find efficient solutions to emerging and pressing issues of the day.



"With 25 years of productive relations, Belarus and Kazakhstan are an example of stability, international and interdenominational concord, sustainable development, improved state and public institutes," the first deputy chairman of the CIS Executive Committee said.



The diplomatic relations between Belarus and Kazakhstan were established on 16 September 1992, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .