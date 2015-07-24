Gun safety is biggest unfinished business of my presidency, says Obama

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barack Obama is "distressed" he has been unable to strengthen gun-safety laws in America, acknowledging it will be the unfinished business of his presidency.

Obama's comment went to air on the BBC a few hours before the latest shooting in America which left three people dead, including the gunman, at the Grand Theater in Lafayette, Louisiana.

"The issue of guns, that is an area where if you ask me where has been the one area where I feel that I've been most frustrated and most stymied it is the fact that the United States of America is the one advanced nation on Earth in which we do not have sufficient common-sense, gun-safety laws," he told the BBC.

"Even in the face of repeated mass killings."

Obama said the number of Americans killed since 9/11 by terrorism was less than 100 while tens of thousands had been killed by gun violence.

"For us not to be able to resolve that issue has been something that is distressing. But it is not something that I intend to stop working on in the remaining 18 months," he said.

Obama was asked by his interviewer, Jon Sopel, where there would be unfinished business at the end of his presidency in 2016, with race and guns mentioned.

"There will be," the president responded.

On race relations, he said there was never a promise of a full resolution within his presidency, or any presidency, in what had ever been a running thread and faultline in American life and politics.

"What I will say is that eight years, well, after eight years of my presidency, that children growing up during these eight years will have a different view of race relations in this country and what's possible," he said.

"Black children, white children, Latino children. America is becoming more diverse, it's becoming more tolerant as a consequence there's more interactions between groups.

"There are going be tensions that arise. But if you look at my daughters' generation, they have an attitude about race that's entirely different than even my generation."