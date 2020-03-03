EN
    10:32, 03 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Gunman arrested, hostages freed as Manila mall siege ends

    MANILA. KAZINFORM - A disgruntled gunman who held 30 people hostage was arrested Monday night from a mall in the Philippines after hours of negotiations with police, in an event that left at least one person injured.

    Police confirmed the hostages had been released from the shopping center after the arrest of Archie Paray, 32 – who was wielding a firearm and reportedly carried grenades – ending a 10-hour ordeal that began Monday morning in Manila.

    Source: EFE


