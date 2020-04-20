Gunman kills at least 16 in rampage across Nova Scotia

OTTAWA. KAZINFORM - A gunman killed at least 16 people, including one Mountie, during a weekend shooting rampage in small-town Nova Scotia, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said, CNN reports.

The updated death toll does not include the suspected gunman.

«Our important investigational work is continuing. Out of respect for the families who have yet to be notified, we cannot provide any additional information at this time,» said RCMP National Headquarters spokeswoman Catherine Fortin in a statement to CNN.

At a media conference Sunday evening, police described chaos with multiple 911 calls coming in late Saturday at a property in Portapique, Nova Scotia.

«When police arrived at the scene the members located several casualties inside and outside of the home,» RCMP Chief Superintendent Chris Leather told reporters.

Police said they are not certain how many people died or were injured.

The deceased officer was identified as Constable Heidi Stevenson, a mother of two and 23-year veteran of the RCMP. Another officer is in the hospital receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries he suffered in the incident, the RCMP said on Facebook.

Leather said a search for the suspect lasted overnight and led them to several crime scenes miles apart. The suspect was eventually spotted late Sunday morning at a truck stop.

«The search for the suspect ended this morning when the suspect was located and I can confirm that he is deceased,» said Leather.

Nova Scotia RCMP identified the suspected gunman as Gabriel Wortman, 51. He eluded police for several hours overnight Sunday as fires were reported in many locations in the area.

