    19:41, 26 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Gunman opens fire at Houston mall

    HOUSTON. KAZINFORM - Several people have been wounded in a shooting at a shopping centre at Houston in the US state of Texas, reports say.

    Local media report that the police shot the suspect, but nearby residents were asked to avoid the area, BBC News reports.

    Houston police said they did not believe any other people were involved in the shooting.

    They said on Twitter they did not know the "exact number or severity of injuries".

    The shooting comes three days after a shooting at a shopping mall in Washington state, in which five people were killed.

    The gunman in that attack, Arcan Cetin, 20, was born in Turkey and is a legal US permanent resident, officials say.

    The FBI have said there was no evidence that the shooting was linked to terrorism.

    Ten days ago, a 20-year-old man stabbed 10 people at a Minnesota shopping centre before being shot dead by an off-duty police officer.

    Source: BBC News

    World News
