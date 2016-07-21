Gunman opens rifle fire on police officers in US city of Columbus

COLUMBUS. KAZINFORM - A man on Thursday opened rifle fire on police officers in the US city of Columbus, Ohio, Twitter users reported citing a message on local police dispatch, Sputnik reports.

According to a Columbus Police Dispatch message, the policemen were attacked about 0:30 local time (04:30 GMT).



The information about the incident has not been confirmed by local authorities yet.



The state of Ohio is currently hosts the Republican National Convention, where Donald Trump and Mike Pence have been announced as official presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the party.



Source: Sputnik