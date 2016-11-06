Gunshots fired outside Ataturk Airport in Istanbul

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - The Ataturk Airport was put on lockdown after gunshots were fired near the building of the airport, local media reports.

According to witnesses, several gunshots were fired by police who tried to stop two men on a motorcycle. They were taken into custody after the incident.



One person was reportedly injured.



Recall that the suicide bomb attack at the airport claimed lives of 45 people back in June. 230 people sustained various injuries in the attack.