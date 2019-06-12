Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election win

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his decisive victory in the presidential election, wishing him success as the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Akorda.

The interlocutors expressed confidence in further strengthening the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan strategic partnership based on good-neighborliness and friendship of the two countries' peoples.



The leaders also exchanged views on regional agenda issues.