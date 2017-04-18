Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov invites Kazakh students to study at Turkmen universities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov invites the students of Kazakhstan to study at the Turkmen higher education institutions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“You attach great importance to the education issues. We are glad that a big number of Turkmen students is studying in the Kazakh universities to date. We would like also the young people of Kazakhstan to pursue their studies at our universities,” Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said after the talks with Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The Leader of Turkmenistan also expressed interest in Kazakhstan’s experience in organizing large sport events.

As is known, the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games will start in Ashgabat on 17 September 2017. More than 45 countries of Asia and 17 countries of Australia and Oceania are planning to send their athletes to Turkmenistan. The participants will compete in 21 sports.