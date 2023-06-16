Gusman Kyrgyzbayev brings Kazakhstan 2nd medal at World Judo Grand Slam 2023 in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani athlete Gusman Kyrgyzbayev grabbed silver at the World Judo Grand Slam 2023 taking place in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform cites the press service of the National Olympic Committee.

Gusman Kyrgyzbayev lost to Spanish judoka David García Torne in the men’s -60kg final of the Astana Grand Slam.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani judoka Magzhan Shamshadin claimed the -60kg gold at the tournament.