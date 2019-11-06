Gusting wind, blizzard to hit Kazakhstan Nov 6

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rains and snow will dominate today across Kazakhstan. Western regions only will see no precipitation, Kazhydromet says. Some areas will see strong wind, foggy conditions and ice slick. Ground blizzard will hit northern areas.

Fog and ice slick, ground blizzard and a 15-20mps wind will hit North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

Pavlodar, Karaganda, Almaty, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan regions will see fog and black ice. Ground blizzard is expected in the East Kazakhstan region as well.

Fog will blanket Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe regions. Gusting wind will strike Mangistau, West Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions.