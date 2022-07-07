EN
    14:57, 07 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Gusting wind blows away roofs of buildings in Kyzylorda region

    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Gusting wind blew away roofs of an apartment block, private houses, and a building of the local water supply company Kyzylorda Su Toraby in the Zhambyl district of Kyzylorda region,

    The incident occurred on July 6 at 02:30 pm.

    Chief of the Regional Emergencies Department Nurbol Issanov says that a roof of the apartment block and a utility pole collapsed on two cars in a parking area. Besides, the wind damaged part of the roof of Kyzylorda Su Toraby building, he added.

    Fortunately, no deaths or injuries were reported.

    A commission was established to investigate the situation.


    Kazakhstan Kyzylorda region Incidents
