Gusting wind, precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan Jan 31

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with precipitation will dominate in most regions of the country on Thursday. Sunny weather is forecast for western and northern regions only. Fog and ice slick as well as gusting wind and blizzards will hit some areas.

Gusts of wind in Zhambyl region will reach 15-20mps, sometimes 23-28mps. Fog and black ice are predicted there too.



Wind speed in East Kazakhstan region will increase to 15-20mps, sometimes to 23-28mps. Blizzard is forecast there as well.



Fog will blanket some areas in Almaty region. Nighttime wind gusts will increase to 18-23mps. In the area of Lake Alakol wind speed will rise to 20-25mps exceeding 30mps at night.

Fog and ice slick as well as gusting wind up to 15-20mps (25mps at night) are forecast for Turkestan region.



Gusting wind up to 15-20mps and blizzard are expected in Akmola, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.



Drifting snow and gusting wind up to 15-20mps are predicted for Pavlodar region.



Foggy and windy weather is forecast for North Kazakhstan region.



Fog will descend on Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions. Black ice is forecast for Kyzylorda region.