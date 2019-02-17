Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Feb 18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with precipitation is forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday. Only western regions will enjoy sunny weather today. Fog and ice slick, blizzard and gusting wind are predicted for some areas.

Fog will blanket parts of Zhambyl region. Ice slick and gusting wind up to 15-20mps, sometimes reaching 23-28mps and exceeding 30mps (in southern parts) are forecast for some areas.



Wind speed in Turkestan region will rise to 15-20mps at night and in the daytime, sometimes reaching 23-28mps and exceeding 30mps in mountain passes. Fog and black ice are forecast too.



Fog will cover some areas in Almaty region. Gusts of wind in the area of Lake Zhalanashkol will increase to 20-25mps and sometimes to 28mps.

Ice slick, fog and gusting wind up to 15-20mps (sometimes 23mps) will hit Kyzylorda region.



Black ice, blizzard and gusting wind up to 15-20mps will hit Mangistau region.



Fog and blizzard as well as strong wind are expected in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions. Risk of roads icing will be high in Akmola and Karaganda regions.



Fog and ice slick are forecast for Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.



Ground blizzard and fog are predicted for Kostanay region.



Ground blizzard, gusting wind up to 15-20mps are expected in the East Kazakhstan region.



Fog and ice slick as well as gusting wind up to 15-20mps are forecast for Pavlodar region.